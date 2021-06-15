The Police Command of the Federal Capital Territory has debunked a viral message in some sections of the social media purporting that a man got kidnapped on Nile street, Maitama, not far from the police station.

A statement by ASP Yusuf Mariam, Public Relations Officer said,”The Command wants to state categorically that there is no record of such incident as at 2000hrs of Tuesday 15th June,2021 in the FCT.

“However, the Command enjoins members of the public to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies by providing prompt and useful information rather than circulate messages capable of causing undue panic amongst the well-spirited residents of the FCT

“On this note, we wish to reaffirm our resolve towards the provision of adequate security within the Federal Capital Territory.

“The Command further implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: *08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653,08028940883* and to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) number: 09022222352”

