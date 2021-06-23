By Demola Akinyemi

Family of 10 Fulani members in Gwanara, Baruten Local Government Area in Kwara State have mysteriously died in quick succession on Tuesday after mistakenly taken a local concoction believed to be a cure for a foot infection.

The local concoction that killed the 10 family members was prescribed by one of the siblings to be taken by all of them to prevent foot infection by other members of the family.

Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Bagega, speaking with journalists at a press briefing in Ilorin on Wednesday urged members of the public to always seek medical attention at the hospital in order to avoid such unfortunate incident.

He said he had ordered a discreet investigation into the tragedy, adding that the two suspects who offered the local concoction have been arrested and would be prosecuted after the completion of the investigation.

According to him, one “Ibrahim Bonnie ‘m’ aged 22 years of Fulani Camp Biogberu, via Gwanara, reported at the police station that one Okosi Musa ‘m’ age 35 years and one Worugura Junlin ‘m’ an adult, came to his mother by name Pennia Bonni ‘f’ aged 40 years of same Fulani Camp who was having a foot infection, with a local herbal mixture purported to be the cure for her ailment.

“She was also told to ensure that all her family members take out of the mixture to prevent the spread of the disease to other family members.

“After taking the local herbal mixture, the family members died one after the other, at the last count, 10 members including the infected legged mother.

“I have ordered a discreet investigation into the incident, the two suspects are already helping the police in their investigation.

“This is an avoidable death, members of the public who are indisposed are strongly advised to seek a medical solution in recognised medical homes spread across the length and breadth of the state to avoid ugly incidents of this nature.

“Suspects will have their day in court at the conclusion of investigation.”

