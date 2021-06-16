By Samuel Oyadongha

The police in Bayelsa State have arrested a 29 year old man, Apkoviri Vincent Jimmy over alleged impersonation of medical practitioner, Dr. Charles Umel, serving in Taraba State.

The suspect is an indigene of Irhodo community of Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State.

Apkoviri, who claimed to be a graduate of Psychology from the Delta State University, Abraka, was arrested at a popular private hospital in Yenagoa while trying to secure employment as a surgeon.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mike Okoli, while parading the suspect before newsmen at the state Police Headquarters in Yenagoa, said the impostor have been seeking for employment from hospitals within Delta and Bayelsa States as a medical doctor.

Okoli, represented by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Asinim Butswat, a Superintendent of Police, said there were several reported concerns about the suspect’s inability to use medical terminologies during test diagnosis as a medical doctor, thereby raising suspicion over his qualifications, which later led to his arrest.

The Permanent Secretary, Bayelsa Ministry of Health, Dr. Wisdom Ebiye Sawyer, expressed the state government’s resolve to deliver quality healthcare services to its citizens; hence it does not give any room for quackery in the state.

Also Speaking, the Chairman, Nigeria Medical Association, ( NMA ) Bayelsa State Branch, Dr Ngowari Torunana, said upon the arrest of the suspect, they contacted the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria which confirmed that the suspect was an impostor.

The suspect, while speaking with newsmen admitted that he was not the owner of the medical certificate in his possession.

According to him, he has been using a friend’s certificate seeking for a job as a medical doctors, but denied knowledge of impersonation.

On how he got possession of the certificate, he said: “I met the owner of the credentials in a bus while travelling to Abuja and we took some pictures.

“While transferring the picture to me, he also transferred the copies of his credentials. This is the first time am using it.

