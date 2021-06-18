



The Director of Administration to the Senate President, Oluwafemi Dennis Fadairo commonly referred to as ‘FADA’ has hailed the Appeal Court verdict which ruled in favour of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State as a great victory and expression of people’s wish.

In a statement released by him on Thursday in Akure, he described the judgment as well deserved and continuation of people-oriented governance which was the hallmark of Akeredolu’s administration since he was sworn in.

He also congratulated the good people of Ondo State on the landmark judgment, a development which will establish so firmly openness, accountability and overall development in all sectors of governance.

“With this victory, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu will be able to face the business of governance totally and concentrate on his noble and impressive policies that will place the state on the front burner as one of the fastest-growing economies in the nation,” Fadairo said.