By Lawani Mikairu

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, yesterday appealed to passengers to exercise patience and understanding following the temporal collapse of the check-in system at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

According to the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, Mrs Herrietta Yakubu, efforts were already on to rectify the challenge.

Mrs Yakubu said : ” Following a temporary downtime in the check-in system of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) hereby appeal to airlines and passengers for patience and understanding.”

“FAAN has already mobilized necessary resources to address the challenge, and all hands are presently on deck to restore normalcy in passenger facilitation.”

“To avoid flight delays, the Authority will like to advise passengers to leave their homes early, so as to complete all check-in formalities in good time” she advised.

Vanguard News Nigeria