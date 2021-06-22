President Muhammadu Buhari

By Gabriel Ewepu

Against the backdrop of challenges facing national assets across the country, Association of Facilities Management Practitioners of Nigeria, AFMPN, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to declare state of emergency on public infrastructure.

The call was made by AFMPN president, Collins Osayamwen, in an interview with Vanguard, while speaking on the new vista his leadership has opened for the association to play a strategic and critical role as a professional body charged with the responsibility of maintaining and managing public infrastructure if the bill at the National Assembly is passed into law and assented to by Buhari in order for Nigerians to enjoy public assets.

However, Osayamwen pointed out that public infrastructure has not been given the desired attention over the years as a result of not giving recognition to professional facilities managers who government needs to collaborate with to maintain critical national assets worth billions of Naira.

He said: “It is evidently clear that our public infrastructure is in a state of emergency and the government needs to declare a state of emergency in order to rescue our public infrastructure from total collapse.

“The reason for lack of maintenance of our infrastructure is not far-fetched.

“It is because, in Nigeria, the profession that is saddled with the responsibility of looking after the built environment does not exist in the list of professionals that constitute the building team.

“We are seriously concerned about the deplorable state and deficit of public infrastructure in Nigeria. In 2012, the Infrastructure Council of Regulatory Commission, ICRC, alluded that $12 to $15 billion was required annually for the next five to six years to bridge the infrastructure deficit gaps in Nigeria.

“It is worthy of note that if these figures are anything to go by, the situation should have become worse by now, nine years later.”

He also explained that in the built environment, architects are responsible for conceptualisation, design and supervision of the project; the Structural, Mechanical and Electrical engineers and even the IT engineers are responsible for design and construction of the building systems; the Building engineer carries out the physical construction of the building.

“Now, let’s examine the role of these professionals. They all perform a certain function and they leave the site once their assignment is completed. Not even one of the professions listed above is trained to look after the building. Once the building is commissioned, they all leave the site for a new project.

“Unfortunately, all the activities carried out in the building up till the stage of completion is less than 20 per cent of the life cycle cost.

“The remaining on-going activities and cost of over 80 per cent is operations and maintenance cost and activities.

“This critical stage in a building life cycle is often neglected, hence, the poor state of our infrastructure. I cannot overemphasize the role of the facilities management practitioners in managing our built environment,” he stated.

According to him, the main reason Nigeria has not been able to maintain her infrastructure is because “the profession responsible for maintenance is not yet recognised for its strategic role in Nigeria as a profession and Facility Management profession is not recognised as a member of the built environment practitioners.

“Maintenance starts from the design stage of a facility. It requires painstaking planning, scheduling, budgeting, sustainable programme management and implementation of maintenance technologies, and others.

“It takes more than culture to effectively and efficiently maintain a facility. It requires time, money, and experience to maintain infrastructure,” he added.

