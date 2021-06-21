Evolance Technologies, a technology company based in Houston, Texas in United States of America is set to make its entrance into the African market with the launch of Ndali, a healthy food delivery app.

The platform, which is at a beta test stage, is the first of its kind in the country dedicated to making healthy meals accessible to people on different healthy lifestyle journeys. The beta test will give people early access to test the app and provide a feedback on their experience

Ndali was borne out of the need to bridge the gap between the demand for well-cooked healthy meals and the professionals who provide these meals. Our goal is to ease the burden of preparing or sourcing healthy meal options for everyday Nigerians on their journey to healthy living by connecting them to seasoned professionals.

According to the CEO of Evolance Technologies, Henry Uti “The impact of the pandemic has resulted in people being more conscious of what they eat to boost their immunity. There is also a rise in the number of people dealing with different health conditions that require a change in their diet. And with these diet changes comes the struggle to adjust to new cooking styles or find tasty healthy meals suited for their health goals. The desire to bridge this gap inspired us to launch Ndali. The platform will enable customers to order curated meals prepared by professional chefs and are customized to their health needs within minutes.

Since the pandemic, more people have adopted the idea of online food delivery through apps and social media. With the lockdown and restrictions on food joints and restaurants, the food-tech ecosystem has continued to evolve, more customers are now open to ordering food online regularly.

Ndali recognizes the struggle most people face trying to adjust to cooking healthier meals according to new cooking guides and ingredients; With Ndali app, customers can pre-order cooked meals according to their health goals. Freshly prepared meals can be pre-ordered for Next day delivery. Customers can also subscribe to a weekly or monthly healthy meal plan. All meals are prepared with utmost care and quality assurance.

Doris Iloanya, the Corporate Affairs Manager at Evolance Technologies while speaking on the beta launch said, “We have put in a lot of work to ensure our users have a seamless experience ordering healthy meals on the app. Because it is a beta test everything will not be perfect but we are counting on feedback from early adopters to help us continue to improve on the app.”

Customers can test the app by pre-ordering meals on Ndali app which is currently available on Google Play Store and can also be assessed through www.ndali.app. The Beta test will allow for the delivery of fresh meals to consumers within selected areas in Lagos. Customers can connect with Ndali on Instagram and twitter @ndaliapp.