By Emma Amaize, ASABA

IJAW People’s Development Initiative, IPDI, said Fulani natives should be evacuated from Delta and other states of southern Nigeria if jihadists go ahead as threatened to attack Asaba, Agbor or any part of southern Nigeria.

IPDI , an Ijaw rights group, in a statement by the National President, Austin Ozobo, said: “It has come to our notice the unfounded, mischievous and inimical jihadists’ threat on our state. It is our directive that every Fulani resident in Delta and South-South be evacuated from all communities in Delta and other southern states and in the event of any suspected attack in the region, the resident Fulanis be held responsible.”

“We want to admonish the governor of Delta state, Sen.Ifeanyi Okowa , not to be deterred by the Fulani jihadists’ threat to invade the state failure to reverse the ban on open-grazing in 72hours, which is a collective decision taken by southern governors of Nigeria in Asaba, Delta state.

“As people of Delta and Niger Delta at large, we will no longer condone any jihadists’ attack and that any attempted attack will be resisted with equal force.

“As a people , we have suffered enough damage from these jihadists in the past years and we are not ready to condone it again. This is our land and we must stand to protect it against any act of terrorism. Our mothers cannot longer go to farm. Their lives are being threatened by the Fulani jihadists. Our farm produce are being destroyed in daily basis.

“Our security men are nepotistic, sectional and cannot salvage the ugly situation. These mindless attacks have brought high cost of living in the country. Enough of this nonsense. Except they steer clear, we have boys that will teach them lesson.

“As a leading organization, we are reaffirming our earlier support on the ban of open-grazing by the southern governors, there is no intention to retreat from the collective ban of open-grazing in southern Nigeria.

“It may interest you to know that the jihadists’ threat is a slap to Delta and Niger Delta youths and every well-meaning stakeholder in the region.

“No Fulani jihadists will be allowed to and wage war on us as people of South-South, as any of such attempt will receive equal reaction.

“It is glaring that our security men in the country have failed us, we , therefore, call on community youths, cultist, kidnappers, militants and agitators to rise up to the occasion to defend their communities, Delta and Niger at large.

“It should be ensured that movement of these Fulani jihadists be checked and Fulani residents be evacuated or held liable for account of any attack in the Delta and other Niger Delta states in the Federation,” the group asserted.

