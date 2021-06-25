By Providence Adeyinka

European businesses have started shopping for opportunities at the Lagos Free Zone, LFZ, as their investment destination in Nigeria.

President, European Business Chambers, EuroCham, Mr. Adefolu Majekodunmi, disclosed this during a visit by a high-powered delegation to the zone.

EuroCham is the organization that represents the interests of leading European companies operating in Nigeria.

READ ALSO:COVID-19: European Commission allocates 2.2 million euros to India

The delegation which comprised executives from some top European companies in Nigeria, expressed their delight with the real progress made by LFZ, its plans for infrastructure and the focus on enhancing the Ease of Doing Business for its investors, which they said is a major attraction for Europeans organizations.

Majekodunmi said that the purpose of the visit to the zone was to explore the opportunities for European companies to simplify their investments and operations in Nigeria.

“My expectation moving forward is that we would see several of our organizations that visited today setting up their facilities within the Lagos Free Zone.

We do know that many of them have already shown interest in doing this and I think the experience from today has solidified their decision and thought process to make the move to set up a base in the Lagos Free Zone. It has been a very worthwhile experience for EuroCham and its members,” he said.

In his remarks, Chief Executive Officer, LFZ, Mr Dinesh Rathi, described the zone as the next frontier and the best investment destination not only in Nigeria but also in the entire West African sub-region.