By Temisan Amoye

Gareth Bales (Forward, Wales)

Wales captain and talisman Gareth Bale. Photo: AP

The Welsh foward stood out with two assists in Wales 2-0 win over a disappointing Turkey. Bale stood out with his forward runs and passing, and could have added his name to the scoresheet, but missed a penalty in the 61st minute.

Bale assisted Ramsey in the 24th minute, releasing the Juventus midfielder with a sublime ball over the Turkish defence and setting up Welsh defender Roberts to seal a 2-0 win in the 5th minute of extra time.

Bale could have grabbed more assists, but for poor finishing from the Dragons.

Bale was the driving force behing Wales, creating a whopping seven chances, 5 key passes, winning 8 duels and recording a 83% pass completion

Manuel Locatelli (Midfielder, Italy)

Italy’s Manuel Locatelli (left) celebrates his opening goal against Switzerland. Photo: Riccardo Antimiani/AP



An unlikely hero for the Azzurri in their 3-0 win against Switzerland, Sassuolo midfielder, Manuel Locatelli scored two goals as Italy sealed their second win of the Euros.

The midfielder initiated the the move that led to Italy’s first goal, sending a pass out wide to Berardi, and made a surging run into the box to tap in from Berardi’s cross. He scored his second with a strike just outside the box to beat Yann Sommer in the Swiss goal.

Completing 90% of his passes.

ALSO READ: Iwuala, Ezenwa, Anaemena receive Super Eagles call-up for Mexico friendly

Kevin de Bruyne (Attacking Midfielder, Belgium)

De Bruyne celebrates his goal against Denmark after coming on as a half-time substitute Photo: Reuters

Making his first Euro 2020 appearance after suffering an injury in May’s Champions League finals against Chelsea, De Bruyne showed his class, coming in at half-time to spur a trailing Belgium to a 2-1 win over Denmark.

Taking out two Danish defenders with a brilliant Dummy, De Bruyne set up Thorgan Hazard who tapped in from close range to send the Red Devils 1-0 up in the 55th minute.

KdB left the best for last, as he unleashed a power strike that beat Schmeichel at his near post to complete the comeback and seal a 2-1 win for Belgium in the 70th minute.

De Bruyne created 3 chances, 2 key passes, and had a 100% dribbling success rate, completing 5 in 45 minutes.

Andriy Yarmolenko (Winger, Belgium)

Andriy Yarmolenko celebrates his goal against North Macedonia. Photo: SkySports

Ukraine’s main attacking threat, Andriy Yarmolenko stepped up to inspire the “Blue and Yellow” to a 2-1 win over North Macedonia.

Yarmolenko was an attacking threat throughout, wrapping the game with a goal and assist. The West Ham winger gave Ukraine the lead in the 29th minute, poking in from the six-yard box to beat Dimitrievski in the Macedonian goal.

Five minutes later, Yarmolenko turned provider to, taking advantage of N.Macedonia’s high-line to send striker Yaremchuk through on goal, with the striker finishing into the bottom right of Dimitrievski’s goal.

ALSO READ: Depay, Wijnaldum shine as Netherlands seal easy 3-1 win over North Macedonia

Yarmolenko also created 2 chances, 5 shots and missed one big chance, before being subbed out in the 70th minute.

Robin Gosens (Left-Wingback, Germany)

Germany and Atalanta player Robin Gosens. Photo: Getty Images

Coming off the back of an impressive season with Atalanta in Serie A, Robin Gosens has carried on with Germany in Euro 2020. The flying defender was a constant attacking threat for Germany against Portugal.

Gosens had a brilliant volley goal ruled out by VAR after 5 mins of play, due to a handball by Thomas Mueller in the build-up to the goal. The defender also drew a save from Rui Patricio, evading Semedo to attempt a low effort at goal, but was thwarted by the Portuguese keeper.

Gosens helped pull Die Mannschaft level when his powerful cross in Portugal’s six-yard box was turned in by Man City defender, Ruben Dias to level the score at 1-1

Patricio was called on again to make a save from a well-struck Goosens effort at the stroke of half-time.

Gosens registered an assist in the 51st-minute, setting up Kai Havertz for a close tap-in to give Germany a 3-1 lead. Gosens attacking efforts was rewarded with a goal, when he nodded in a Kimmich cross at the far post to extend Germany lead to 4-1.

The left-sided player who created 3 chances, 2 key passes and made 2 recoveries, was subbed out in the 62nd minute for Marcel Halstenberg.

Notable mentions: Romelu Lukaku vs Denmark (Striker, Belgium), Joshua Kimmich vs Portugal (Right wingback, Germany).

Vanguard News Nigeria