EURO 2020: Skriniar the hero as Slovakia seal 2-1 win over Poland

Defender Milan Skriniar was the unlikely hero as Slovakia earned an unlikely 2-1 win over 10-man Poland as they got their EURO 2020 tournament off to a positive start in St. Petersburg
Touted as the likely pushovers in Group E, Slovakia started on the front foot with Koln midfielder Ondrej Duda smashing into the side-netting with the game’s first half-chance.
Poland went on to take the lead after a fine solo run and strike from Robert Mak which hit the post and went in off Wojciech Szczesny, becoming the first goalkeeper to score an own goal at a European Championship
Poland grabbed an equalizer through Torino midfielder Karol Linetty, but had their work cut-after Grzegorz Krychowiak was sent off after he picked up a second yellow card in the 62nd minute.
Slovakia wasted little time in making their numerical advantage count, Inter defender Milan Skriniar who had done a good job silencing Polish hitman Lewandowski, produced a beautiful finish from a Hamsik flick in the 69th minute to secure Slovakia’s second win as an independent nation at a European Championship.
Slovakia will hope their luck continues as they face Sweden who held tournament favourites Spain to a goalless draw in Seville, while Poland will be looking to make amends as they travel to face tournament favourites Spain, with both teams knowing any result other than a win makes progression beyond the group stage difficult.