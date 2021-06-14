Denmark keeper Kasper Schmeichel has revealed that teammate Christian Eriksen is “smiling and laughing” in hospital after surviving a cardiac arrest in their EURO 2020 clash with Finland.

Schmeichel was granted permission to visit Eriksen in the hospital, with the English FA Cup winner revealing his gratitude at seeing his friend alive after the on-pitch scare.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Danish teammates Pierre-Emile Hojberg and Martin Braithewaite, Schmeichel said: “It’s a violent experience. But he is here today, and I am very grateful for that.

“It was damn nice to see him smile and laugh and be himself, and just notice that he is there,” Schmeichel said.

“Visiting him was a wonderful experience and something that has helped me see that he was okay after lying there.

“We talked about nothing and everything. As long as he is well, that has to be the most important thing. He has experienced something that we have not experienced.

“He has a completely different experience of the situation. It was great to talk to him, and now we have a lot of work to try to navigate.”

Eriksen collapsed on the pitch, shortly before half-time, with teammate and Captain Simon Kjaer providing quick life-saving measures before medics rushed to the pitch to revive the Inter Milan midfielder, while Denmark’s players formed a ring around their team-mate in an attempt to preserve his privacy.

Danish team doctor, Morton Boesen revealed that Eriksen “was gone” after suffering a cardiac arrest, before being resuscitated on the pitch.

Eriksen in a statement released through his agent, thanked those who assisted in his recovery and vowed to get to the root cause of the cardiac arrest.

According to a statement released by the Danish Football Union, Christian Eriksen is said to be in a “stable and good” condition as he continues to fully recuperate in hospital

