Gareth Southgate has said Jadon Sancho is ‘in the mix to feature in England’s final group game against the Czech Republic.

The Borussia Dortmund star who scored 16 goals and provided 20 assists this season, has not played a single minute for his country so far at the European Championships.

Southgate faced some criticism for not bringing Sancho off the bench when the Three Lions were searching for a winner against Scotland.

He told reporters: ‘We’ve got some explosive options and a lot of them are young players and experiencing a big tournament for the first time. So as a coaching staff we are realistic about our expectations of them as individuals.

‘Jadon is in that mix. He’s trained well the last few days and of course we have got those options and those decisions to make.’

The 21-year-old helped Dortmund achieve Champions League qualification this season and win the DFB-Pokal competition.

He has 18 caps to date for England, but did not even make the bench in their opener against Croatia, and was not brought on during the goalless draw on Friday.

Since the game against Scotland, the likes of Ian Wright, Rio Ferdinand, Wayne Rooney and Micah Richards have all called on Southgate to include Sancho.

Vanguard News Nigeria