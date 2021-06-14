Netherlands defender Denzel Dumfries secured a nail-biting 3-2 victory for the Dutch in their Group C EURO 2020 clash with Ukraine.

Ukraine fought from two goals down, only for Dumfries to head in a cross to break Ukrainian hearts, after initially missing a couple of gilt-edged chances.

The game got off to a quick start, with Memphis Depay going a solo run, powering past two defenders only to strike a tame effort at Ukranian goalkeeper Georgi Bushcan.

Bushcan made a string of fine saves in the first-half to frustrate the efforts of the Dutch, but his failure to hold on to a shot, saw PSG-bound Gini Wijnaldum open the scoring for the Netherlands early in the 52nd minute.

ALSO READ: COPA AMERICA: Neymar on form as Brasil rout Venezuela 3-0

Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst doubled the lead in the 58th minute. Ukrainian striker, Yaremchuk almost pulled one back in the 72nd minute but Dutch keeper Stekelenburg mad a smart save to deny the forward.

The Ukrainians were not to be denied their chance, as West Ham winger Andriy Yarmolenko fired in a stunning curler to give Ukraine a fighting chance in the 75th minute.

ALSO READ: ‘I won’t give up’ ― Denmark’s Eriksen thanks fans after health scare

Roman Yaremchuk would not be denied his goal as he grabbed an unlikely equalizer in the 79th minute. Heading in a cross for Atalanta midfielder, Malinovskiy.

Ukraine were unable to hold out for a memorable draw as a cross from substitute Nathan Ake was headed in by Dumfries in the 85th minute to get his first international goal for the Oranje despite Bushcan getting his hands to the ball.

Netherlands boss Frank De Boer speaking after the match, said the Oranje must learn from their mistakes after throwing a two-goal lead.

“You know Yarmolenko is left-footed, he’s famous for it. We have to defend it better, even if it was a great goal. It was not necessary,” De Boer said in his post-match news conference.

“The second goal was a free-kick. Two players were too enthusiastic and that’s the reason why there was no offside given.

“We have to learn from these mistakes so hopefully next time they do not happen. The opponents always get opportunities, but you hope it will not happen because of your own faults.

“These two goals, I’m sure, were not necessary.”

Vanguard News Nigeria