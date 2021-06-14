Antonio Rudiger has sent a warning to France that Germany will have to play “a little dirty” to stop their best players.

Germany faces France in what promises to be a firecracker affair in their Group F Euro 2020 tie on Tuesday

Rudiger said he believes Germany will need to ‘throw down a marker’ in order to nullify the threat posed by France’s numerous attacking talent.

Rudiger said: “Of course, they have good forwards, we have to be ready to win the one-on-one challenges.

“We have to be a little dirty, not always be nice or try to play nice football. Against players like them, you have to throw down a marker.”

ALSO READ: TRANSFERS: List of completed Premier League deals

France have been tipped as favourites to win the competition, with star forwards, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema, Antoine Griezman leading the charge.

The Paris Saint-German forward was asked about Rudiger’s comments and made it clear that he and his compatriots are focused on the task at hand and are not phased by Germany’s ‘weapons’.

In reaction to Rudiger’s comments, Mbappe replied that the French team are focused on the task at hand, and not phased by Germany’s plans.

ALSO READ: EURO 2020: Best XI of players missing from tournament

Mbappe said: “Each man fights with the weapons at their disposal.

“Our weapons are to play together, to play our game. If those are their weapons, then they will play with theirs, we will play with ours.

“And we remain focused on our preparation, analysing well what their strengths and weaknesses are, and to try to begin this tournament well.”

Both nations will be looking to grab all three points, but the Germans will be looking to home advantage as they square up in Munich against their old rivals.

France havent lost to their rivals Germany in their last five encounters, with France winning 3, and two draws.

Vanguard News Nigeria