France and Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele has been ruled out of the rest of Euro 2020 due to a sustained knee injury.

The Les Bleus winger was subbed in at the 57th minute in France’s 1-1 draw with Hungary but had to be withdrawn half an hour later.

According to coach Didier Deschamps, Dembele suffered a knock to his knee, and felt increased pain, when he tried to continue playing.

France’s football governing body, The French Football Federation (FFF) sent Dembele for scans on Sunday, and results revealed the former Dortmund forward will be unable to recover in time to feature in the remainder of the Euros.

The knock is the latest in a string of injuries that have hampered Dembele’s career, restricting the winger to 54 La Liga starts since his €105m move from Borussia Dortmund in 2017

Last season, Dembele completed 90 minutes in the league on just five occasions.

