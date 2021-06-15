By Emmanuel Okogba

World Champions, France opened their Euro 2020 campaign with a narrow 1-0 win over Germany, thanks to a Mats Hummels own goal.

Tournament favorites, France saw off a second half onslaught from Joachim Loew’s side to finish second after first round of matches in Group F.

In a game that was expected to be evenly contested, one defining moment was all that was needed, and Hummels turning Lucas Hernandez’s pass into his own goal proved to be what separated both sides at the end.

ALSO READ:

It was the first time Germany would be losing their opening game of a major tournament as hosts while it was most likely sweet revenge for Les Bleus who fell 2-0 to Germany in 2o14 in their run to becoming world champions in Brazil.

Karim Benzema who returned to the French squad for a major tournament for the first time since 2014 had a goal ruled out for offside while Adrien Rabiot’s effort could only manage to find the frame of the goal.

The star-studded French side will next face Hungary while Germany will meet Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.

Portugal tops the group after a brace from Ronaldo helped the defending champions run out 3-0 winners against Hungary.

Vanguard News Nigeria