By Emmanuel Okogba

Six points and six goals from their first two games helped Italy book their place in the second round of the ongoing Euro 2020.

Italy beat Switzerland 3-0 in their second Group A game on Wednesday at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

The result means Italy has gone nine matches without conceding a goal and twenty-eight matches without a loss, the last time being in 2018 – a 3-1 defeat to France.

The scoreline was also the second time Italy has won with that margin in this competition after also seeing Turkey 3-0 in the opening game of the Euros.

The best outing for the Azzurri at a UEFA Euro Finals in recent time was a second place finish at Euro 2012, losing scandalously to Spain 4-0.

While Manuel Locatelli helped himself to a brace, Lazio forward Ciro Immobile wrapped the win off with a brilliant strike to make it his second goal in as many games.

Italy will now face Wales who currently occupy the second position in after beating an unconvincing Turkey side 2-0.

