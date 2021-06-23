.

The prime public hospital in Nigeria, the National Hospital Abuja has been thrown into another crisis following the refusal of the Chair of the Board of the Hospital, former Speaker, Mrs Patricia Etteh to honour the established process of appointing the Chairman Medical Advisory Council (CMAC)

The tenure of the current CMAC of the hospital, Mrs. Aisha Umar ended on 5th May, 2021.

In view of the expiring tenure of the current CMAC, the Management of the Hospital wrote to the Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association. (MDCAN) of the hospital on 18th May 2021 conveying approval of the Board and Management for the Association to conduct an election for a successor to the position of CMAC.

The Directorate of Administration was also directed to supervise the conduct of the election.

Following the letter sent to the Consultant Doctors, the Association was said to have conducted the election on 31st May 2021 among three candidates.

A source within the Board of the Hospital revealed that the election was duly conducted and the name of the winner was sent to the Management and Board.

The source added that the Chair of the Board, Mrs. Etteh was said to have been opposed to the choice of the MDCAN members and expressed the desire to upturn the result of the election.

Following the expression of opposition to the choice of the Association, the Board was said to have introduced an unusual step into the election process by inviting all the candidates that featured in the election for an interview with a Board Committee.

The source revealed that one of the candidates who came third in the election refused to participate in the interview session held Tuesday, June 22, 2021, by telling the committee that the MDCAN election was free and fair and the result should not be upturned for the progress and peace in the hospital.

It was learned that decision of the Chair had started agitation among medical doctors in the Hospital who have threatened to escalate the case.

It was revealed that the position of Mrs. Etteh was contrary to the policy of President Mohammadu Buhari on the sanctity of elections at all levels of governance.