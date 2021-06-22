

By Onozure Dania

An Estate agent Chidi Nwaya, who has been on the run for eight years, after falsely obtaining the sum of N28million, from a businessman under false pretense of helping him purchase property, has been remanded in prison custody by a Lagos High Court sitting at Tafa Balewa Square (TBS), annex of Igbosere.

Justice Modupe Nicol-Clay, remanded the defendant, after the prosecutor informed the court that the defendant has been on the run, since 2012, when the offence was committed.

The defendant is facing a three count charge bordering on obtaining by false pretense, stealing and forgery, preferred against him by the Lagos State Government.

The prosecutor Olaoluwa Daudu, told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometimes in April 2012

She said ” Nwaya under false pretense stole the sum of N28million, from one Anthony Mbachu, with a promise to help him purchase a land at Adeniji Adele in Lagos Island.”

Daudu, also alleged that the defendant forged a letter of administration,on May 7, 2004, and presented same as genuine.

According to the prosecutor, the offences committed is punishable under Sections 312, 285 and 363, from the criminal law of Lagos stats 2015.

However the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge against him.

The defendant’s lawyer I. O. Bashua, informed the court that he needs to time to study the case file as he was just briefed about the matter.

Earlier the prosecutor had urged the court to remand the defendant, pending trial.

She said ” The defendant has been on the run until we were able to arrest him this month, we are seeking the indulgence of the court to remand the defendant, pending the commencement of trial”.

Consequently Justice Nicol-Clay, ordered the remand of the defendant in prison custody.

The judge said ” The defendant is hereby remanded in prison custody”.

The case was adjourned till July 14, for trial.