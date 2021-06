…disassociate self from violence, banditry

By Chinedu Adonu

A coalition of youths in Enugu West Senatorial zone in Enugu State, have passed a vote of confidence on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Hon Toby Okechukwu and Hon Dennis Oguerinwa Amadi.

The youths at the end of its leadership summit and celebration of good governance and quality representation in Enugu at the weekend, also threw its weight behind the good governance and quality leadership of gov Ugwuanyi.

The Youth in a communique signed by it’s President, Comr, Ebube Samuel; Ozo Okwu Nnabuike, Secretary; Hon Israel Ani, Comr, Ike Augustine and Sir C.C Uche, appreciated Ugwuanyi’s leadership qualities, stressing that the peace,development, security and freedom enjoyed in Enugu today is a clear testimony of his humane and compassionate leadership.

The youths who lamented the recent insecurity that has engulfed the South East and by extension, Enugu State also dissociated Enugu youths from acts of violence, banditry, terrorism, kidnapping and other criminal activities of the unknown gunmen rampaging the society.

The communiqué reads, “We the great youths of Enugu West Senatorial zone, after extensive engagements and deliberations availed us by the youths loving Governor of Enugu His Excellency Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Sen. Prof Ike Ekweremadu, Rt. Hon. Toby Okechukwu, Rt. Hon. Dennis Oguerinwa Amadi and all the members of Enugu State House Assembly from Enugu West held in Enugu appreciates and commend the good governance and quality representation of our leaders.

“We believe that history hasjust be made. This summit has reawakened the youth’s leadershipconsciousness, discussions and building strategies for greater involvementof the youths in governance, political leadership, and party administrationin our zone, state and country.

“The summit appreciates and celebrates the quality leadership of HisExcellency Rt. Hon. Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Gburugburu. The peace,development, security and freedom we enjoy in Enugu, is a clear testimony for his humane and compassionate leadership.

“The summit appreciates and celebrates the quality representation of our able Senator, Sen. Prof. Ike Ekweremadu CFR – Ikeoha Ndilgbo whose qualityrepresentation cannot be rivaled. IKEOHA magnanimity cuts across thesenatorial district. This is very unprecedented in the Nigeria politics today. We equally celebrates our beloved members of House Of Representatives,Rt. Hon. Toby Okechukwu and Rt. Hon. Dennis Oguerinwa Amadi. We call

them “empowerment champions” and “alert masters”. Indeed, every nooks and crannies of Enugu West feels and celebrates their quality representations.

“The summit took time to pass vote of confidence on the Executivegovernor of Enugu State His Excellency Rt. Hon. Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his good governance, youth inclusive government and the peace we enjoy in Enugu State.

The summit equally pass vote of confidence on the Distinguished SenatorProf. Ike Ekweremadu CFR – Ikeoha Ndigbo. The face of Ndilgbo at the National assembly and his unwavering support at all time. The summit in the same vein, pass their vote of confidence on Rt. Hon Toby Okechukwu and Rt. Hon. Dennis Oguwerinwa Amadi for their quality representations.

“The summit recognize the unprecedented involvement of the youth at very top levels of governance and political leadership since the inception of this administration both at state and federal levels, in addition to the roles played by the youth development and leadership and democratic transition since 1999.

“The summit renewed their support to the administration of gov. Ugwuanyi and federal legislators ably led by Sen. Ekweremadu. We reiterated on our earlier stand that on no account should the youths of Enugu West the duo undermine the leadership quality of His Excellences. Enugu is a peaceful state and we must sustain the legacy.

“The summit laments that the gains achieved by this administration in youth involvement in governance and political leadership seems to be threatenedby recent insecurity that have engulfed the South East and by extension,Enugu State. We reiterate that violence has never solved any grievance.

“The youths of Enugu West dissociates ourselves from any form of violence, banditry, terrorism, kidnapping and other criminal activities of the unknown gun men rampaging the society. We cannot partake in destroying our home.

“The summit resolve to aggressively support and work with our Governor His Excellency Rt. Hon Dr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, federal legislators !ed by Sen. Prof Ike Ekweremadu CFR and state legislative members and maintain decorum in the choice of candidates for all the elective offices during 2023 general elections.

“The summit advocates for greater participation of the Enugu West youths in all processes leading particularly to running for elective positions (Not too young to run), party politics and nomination of a candidates for the 2023 election.

11.The summit encourage our youths to try as much as possible to get or register for voters card, only by that will they be eligible to vote or be voted for.

“The summit passionately appeals to our representatives to do more in youth empowerment, job creation and attraction of economic viable projects. We equally call their attention for rapid development of 9th mile urban area and to see a need creating of fly-over at and Akin na Ukwa axis”, the communique reads.