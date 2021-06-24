By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Ohanaeze Youth Congress, the youth wing of apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has asked the Nigeria Police to conduct a public trial of the unnamed Inspector involved in the killing of 5 Enugu residents last Sunday.

The demand was contained in a statement issued by the OYC President-General, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, and the Secretary-General,

comrade Obinna Achionye on Thursday.

It will be recalled that the Inspector reportedly went wild shooting everyone in sight, an act that left five persons dead and four others in critical condition.

The OYC asked the police hierarchy not to shroud the trial of the erring officer in secrecy.

“While we thank Enugu youths for remaining calm in the face of this mindless provocation, their calmness should not be taken for granted.

“It is so sad that this is coming at a time we are making efforts to mend the sour relationship between security agencies and members of the public, especially the youths.

“The only way to assuage the feelings of the victims’ family members is for the police the conduct open prosecution of the suspect. This is not a time to hide anything. We want to see that justice is done and appropriately, too”, the youth stated.

The OYC commiserated with the families and the Enugu State Government over the loss of lives.

“We are all distressed and heartbroken over this avoidable tragedy. We stand with the families in this moment of grief.

“We also thank Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his swift response and plead with him to assist the families of the deceased victims, especially those of them who were breadwinners”, the statement added.