By Gabriel Olawale

MEDIZIK Diaspora Leadership and Advocacy group, MDLAG, has appealed to the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, to wade into the tussle surrounding the appointment of a new Chief Medical Director at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, NAUTH, Anambra State.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, the group expressed displeasure over an ongoing disagreement between competing interests over the matter.

“We have no doubt that the current situation if left unchecked will compromise the effort to deliver on its promise to cater for the health needs of our people. You can imagine our immense displeasure with all the negative press garnered which has now spilled into the pages of national dailies,” they noted.

Stressing that it has no interest in who eventually emerges the CMD, MDLAG however noted that of utmost importance to the group, is that transparency, fairness and justice must guide the entire selection process. “Anything short of that will worsen an already tense situation and spell doom for all the parties involved,” the statement noted.

Calling upon the Minister of Health to use his good office to ensure that due process is followed, the Group remarked: “If that is done, we are quite convinced that the process will produce a credible candidate with the requisite quality and interest to move our alma mater forward.

“It is our sincere hope that this matter receives the serious attention it deserves and we look forward to a peaceful resolution of the selection process.

“MDLAG was formed as a platform to give back to our old institutions as well as to positively advance the interest of our alma mater, namely: Nnamdi Azikiwe University Medical School and Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH).

“It is in line with the above-stated goals that the group recently embarked on and completed a multi-million naira solar lighting project to benefit the College with the help of our local partners.”

Vanguard News Nigeria