The Convener of YesWeFit Revolutionary Movement and Former Presidential Aspirant, Dr Thomas-Wilson Ikubese has offered a scholarship and free medicals to the baby of the #EndSARS protester Kemisola Ogunniyi who was given birth to in Ondo state prison.

Recall that Kemisola was arrested during the #Endsars protest in the state last year and detained for eight months.

She was granted a N10m bail last week by the court.

Kemisola was said to be two months pregnant when she and others were arrested for arson by the police and detained.

Baby Okikiola naming ceremony took place at the Vera Christian Assembly, Temiasese, Parish 2, Adegbola Akure, the Ondo State capital during the week.

Other names given to the baby include Erinponmile, Eri’aanu, Oluwajomiloju, Mororeda, Ayomiposi, Erindamilare, Samuel, Elijah, Oluwadarasimi, Oluwanifemi, Aduragbemi, Oluwapamilerin and Moraanugba.

Ikubese who was present at the ceremony promised to foot the bill for the child’s nursery to secondary school education, as well as his medical bills.

He pledged that his facility (Sckyé Hospitals Ltd) in Akure, the state capital “will be responsible for all the health needs of this precious gift, pro bono.

“This bundle of joy shall also enjoy scholarship from Kindergarten to Nursery, Primary and Secondary school from me.

” if he passes his WAEC, the scholarship shall be extended to the university to study any course of his choice…even though I pray he studies Medicine/ Surgery.

Ikubese called on well meaning Nigerians “to be a blessing to Okikiola and Kemisola by feeling free to credit her account; Kemisola Alaba Ogunniyi

Bank: United Bank For Africa

Account Number: 2205643040

The mother of the baby, Kemisola thanked lkubese for the gesture.

According to her “this will go a long way in helping my son attain the best in life.

