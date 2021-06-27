

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Saturday pleaded with the fiftheen thousand youths who benefitted from the N4 billion empowerment funds of his government not to disappoint him (Uzodimma).

Uzodimma spoke at the Dan Anyiam stadium in Owerri, while addressing the beneficiaries from the 27 local government areas of the state.

According to the governor, the aim of the empowerment was to economically empower the youths to be successful entrepreneurs in the future as well as to lead the country.

The governor said among other things, “Today is significant in your life and the life of this administration. We are taking a practical steps to actualize our agenda for the empowerment of our youths so that they can be economically empowered to secure their future.

“When I created the ministry of entrepreneurship we are mindful of the fact that it is time to train our youths in various skills acquisition so that they be empowered. I commend you the beneficiaries for the patient. I must thank President Muhammadu Buhari and Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, for their support in making sure that this programme is successful. This is what we can do for people who are determined to succeed.

“Many successful business men started with small fund. This is the first time in the history of Imo that this is going to happen. Do not disappoint me or yourself. This is the beginning of massive empowerment of Imo youths. If all youths are gainfully engaged criminality will be addressed.”

“Let me say this, last Saturday of every June will be marked as Imo youths day, it will be used to celebrate our youths and to select a youth ambassador of the year. The youths will use it to make their voice heard. I see future President, governors and Senators and very good future for Imo youths,” government said.