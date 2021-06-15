Governor Yahaya

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has been commended for working in synergy with the federal government and other relevant agencies to ensure the smooth implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Programme which seeks to boost the production of livestock and its value chain in the country.

The Emir of Dukku, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Haruna Abdulkadir Rashid II who made the commendation when the Commissioner of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, Muhammad Magaji Gettado called on him at his palace in Dukku.

The monarch said his Emirate Council is in full support of the initiative because of the fact that if fully implemented, the programme will not only help herders from risky distant travels by feet, but will also curtail the perennial farmers/herders clashes.

He particularly praised Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s passion and determination towards ensuring the revival of Wawa-Zange grazing reserve and for his wonderful policies targeted at revamping agricultural activities and livestock production in the state.

Also, speaking the Commissioner of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, Muhammad Magaji Gettado assured him of the determination of Gombe state Government to transform the Wawa Zange grazing reserve as way of keying into the vision of the National Livestock Transformation Programme of the Federal Government.

According to him,sites to be inspected by the Commissioner included the completed 20-bed capacity hospital, the ongoing construction of a veterinary clinic and large expanse of ware hay currently being nurtured to maturity.



Other areas by the Commissioner and members of his team included the already dredged dams located at the grazing reserve settlements centre and the one in Galumji recently awarded by the administration of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya to harvest more rain water for the benefit of the livestock.

The Commissioner who expressed satisfaction with the level of work at the grazing reserve, however challenged the contractor handling the veterinary clinic to speed up work so that herders can begin to enjoy services to be provided there.

He said when eventually completed, the grazing reserve will house 6 hospitals, 6 veterinary clinics, a milk collection centre, 16 boreholes and a modern abattoir to add up to the existing schools for nomadic education.

“Gombe State Government will leave nothing to chance. We will employ health workers and veterinary staff to man each facilities when completed and ready for use and we are going to equip these facilities with state of the art equipment”.

He said Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya is committed to the successful completion of the project hence the award of contract for the dredging of two earth dams which were left unattended to since it was dug some 40 years ago.

He, said the administration is working assiduously to explore various value chain opportunities in the livestock sector through the planned dedication of about 250 hectares in the proposed Gombe industrial park for agricultural industrial cluster.

He equally maintained that Gombe was among the first states to key into the Federal Government’s Livestock Transformation Project, which identified the Wawa-Zange grazing reserve as the pilot site, saying the state is taking maximum advantage of the grazing reserve, which is a gazetted reserve with over 140, 000 hectares and carrying capacity of about 2 million heads of cattle and other small ruminants.

