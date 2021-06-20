From left: Perry Biayeibo, member, Pro-Nigeria Group; Oumarou Sanda, Director, Media & Publicity; Engr. Lai Omotola, Founder/Convener, and Afekunle Akanki, member during the Seminar and unveiling of Pro-Nigeria Group titled: “22 years of democracy: Challenges and Prospects” held in Maryland, Lagos, recently.

*Wants state INEC scrapped

*‘We will promote unity among youths’

By Ishola Balogun

The Convener of Pro-Nigeria Group and Managing Director, CFL Group, Mr. Lai Omotola has described the silence of the elites over the threat to unity of this country as wicked and evil.

According to Omotola, the elites have benefited immensely from the country and there cannot be a better time for them not only to condemn the development but also right the wrong.

Omotola also called for the scrapping of all state Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, stating that the measure will liberate local governments from the whims and caprices of the state governors.

He stated that subsequent Inspector General of Police should emerge by succession, adding that until the Police are reformed along strict professionalism, the issue of election rigging and insecurity will persist.

Unveiling the group’s platform and logo at its headquarters, Maryland, Lagos, Omotola said the raison d’être for the Pro-Nigeria-Group was that Nigeria has become unpopular by the recent developments, adding that the group is set to galvanise support and change the mind-set of those who want Nigeria to break-up.

He said: “We will promote Nigeria which has become unpopular. We are not partisan; we will work with all stakeholders to promote our unity.

“We will organise the first Pro-Nigeria-Summit on October 1. We will also organise National Essay competition on why Nigeria should remain united from primary school category to university.

“We have launched our T-shirts, face-caps and stickers in the name of Nigeria and at the end of the day, it shall all be well,” he stated.

“Twenty-two years after democracy returned to Nigeria, who is happy today? Is it a better way to honour those who paid the ultimate?

“Most politicians that were not part of the struggle are the ones that have hijacked our democracy just like the military hijacked our post independence.

“During President Jonathan’s election, we all wanted change and most people were shouting change and under the change mantra, Buhari was elected the President. But today what did we get?

“The government has been hijacked by a cabal. Again, the #ENDSARS peaceful protest was also hijacked and before we knew it, Lagos was in ruins.

“From 1960 till now, Nigeria has been on the decline, by all indices. The exchange rate, inflation, debt, education, healthcare, price of petrol, insecurity, and mortality; just name it, continue on the decline.

“We cannot continue this way. There must be a new path. Tempers are high between the youths and the President with each one taking extreme positions.

“But the best solution does not come in a state of anger. We need to engage ourselves, it seems tough, but at the same time, it’s possible.

“There is nothing novel in the destruction of lives and properties. The best General is he that resolves crisis without using a bullet. Our leadership must come up higher.”

