IN its effort to ensure effective monitoring and full participation of women, youths as well as the disabilities in a electoral processes in Nigeria, the European Center for Electoral Support, (ECES) has organized a four days capacity building workshop for staff of INEC on Election and party Monitoring department.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the workshop at Akwanga Local Governnent Area of Nasarawa state, representative of ECES, Wilson Manji said the workshop was designed to improve on the effective communication of the INEC monitoring staff, promote transparency and integrity for the consolidation of democracy.

According to Manji, the objectives of the workshop among which is to practice audience analysis and develop suitable communication strategies for internal and external purposes, as well as Improve on the ability of the participants on how to differentiate the use of facts and judgments in electoral management.

Wilson who noted that expansion of Polling Unit for citizens, voter registration if concluded would be a great feat in the democratization process in Nigeria enjoyed urged the participants to take advantage of the training to advance and entrench an ensuring democracy in Nigeria.

The ECES representative who disclosed that the workshop was organized in collaboration with INEC, assured of the ECES commitment to entrench an ensuring democracy in Nigeria.

Earlier, the Director, Electoral party monitoring (EPM) INEC headquarters, Aminu Kasimu had reiterated the commission’s preparedness to carry out voter registration exercise across the country from 28th June.

According to Kasimu, apart from the voter registration exercise, the commission would conduct the Anambra state election this year and that of Ekiti next year before the 2023 general elections.

“Skill acquisition, manpower development are key to effective electoral management. The EPM department will play a major role to ensure effective communication between the political parties, party agents and other major players in our electoral environment.

While noting that the workshop was timely, Kasimu assured that the Commission would work with it’s major partner, ECES to build stills and capacity of the commission staff for effective election management, and urged the participants to make good use of the opportunity to improve on their skills development.