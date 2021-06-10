Governor Nasir El-Rufai

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Kaduna State Government has disowned an account that is passing off as Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai on Koo, an app that recently debuted in Nigeria.

Muyiwa Adekeye Special Adviser to the Governor (Media & Communication), said in a statement on Thursday that Malam El-Rufai has not signed on to Koo.

“As such, any account currently on that app purporting to be him is fake and should be treated as such,” he said.

Mr.Adekeye therefore enjoined the general public to kindly disregard the impostor with the Koo handle @nelrufai and account name, Nasir El-rufai.

Vanguard News Nigeria