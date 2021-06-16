By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Following the announcement of the Ekiti State governorship election timetable by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), the two major political parties in the state, the All Progressives Congress(APC) and the opposition People’s Democratic Party(PDP) on Wednesday commenced a ground battle.

The APC exuded confidence that it would trounce the PDP just like it did in 2018 but the opposition party dismissed the claim as a lame boast.

The PDP boasted that the ruling party should be prepared to handover to the candidate of the party, on the premise that the government of Governor Kayode Fayemi has failed the people.

The INEC, had on Tuesday in Abuja through its Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, slated the conduct of the next Ekiti governorship election for June 18, 2022.

Expressing confidence that the APC was well grounded and prepared to win the election, the party’s State Publicity Secretary, Hon Ade Ajayi, said the stakeholders have started strategising and smoothening rough edges ahead of the poll.

Ajayi said the opposition party has been in disarray in Ekiti since former Governor Ayodele Fayose left the scene, saying the party is bedeviled with myriad of crises that won’t allow it wins any election.

“Let me tell you that we are prepared and well grounded to win the poll. APC is a more cohesive party. We are united under the leadership of Governor Kayode Fayemi.

“Immediately we heard about the announcements, we have started putting heads together. We just finished a meeting with our Local government Chairmen and to be followed by ward chairmen on the need to start mobilisation ahead of the poll.

“We are banking on our impressive performances to win and we are sure that the PDP will suffer another defeat again like they did in 2018.”, Ajayi said.

Ajayi added that the crisis associated with the suspension of Ward 08 APC Chairman in Ado Ekiti Local government, Hon. Clement Afolabi over alleged fraternity with a Pro-Bola Ahmed Tinubu South West Agenda for 2023(SWAGA) won’t affect the party.

The APC spokesperson said the crisis was being resolved by the party at the ward and local government.

Despite the confidence of the APC Publicist, the PDP Publicity Secretary in Ekiti,Hon Raphael Adeyanju, said the ruling party should be prepared for an imminent defeat in the election.

“You could all see that the PDP demonstrated maturity in the way we handled our zonal congress while all issues relating to the state zonal congress were being resolved amicably without rancour.

“Former governors Ayodele Fayose and Segun Oni as well as Senator Biodun Olujimi and other leaders are united behind PDP. We all have our eyes fixed on that governorship seat.

“Let me say this, we know Ekiti will reject a party that has disappointed them. A party that can’t fix their roads, that can’t provide employments for youths, that can’t effect promotions for workers can’t continue to rule us. So, we are well prepared.”, Adeyanju said.

