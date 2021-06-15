Bisi Fayemi

Ado-Ekiti—Wife of Ekiti State Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi on Tuesday advocated inclusion of sex education in schools’ curriculum.

She said this in Ado-Ekiti during the flag-off of the State’s Ministry of Education’s Policy document on Gender-Based Violence and inauguration of Anti GBV in schools.

The event with theme : ” 30 years after adoption of the Charter: accelerate the implementation of agenda 2040 for an Africa fit for Children” was in commemoration of the 2021 Africa Child day.

Mrs Fayemi, who urged Government and other education stakeholders to pay detailed attention to the school curriculum, stated that sexual education for specific age groups in primary and secondary schools would prevent violence and promote Gender Equality.

The Governor’s Wife maintained that the new education policy makes it mandatory that all parents submit names and information about people picking their children from schools.

In her keynote address titled Prevention of Gender-Based Violence in schools, Erelu Fayemi reiterated that children have the right to be protected from all forms of gender violence, including in their school lives.

She maintained that education plays a crucial role in transforming the root causes of Violence, adding that it is an essential mechanism for the social, emotional and psychological development of young people.

“We are still training guns on our children; it might not be AK47 but guns of poverty, emotional and sexual harassment. When we are passionate about the health of our children, we will protect the guns on them. It is to make our schools safe for them,” The Governor’s Wife added.

While delivering a lecture at the occasion, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Olawale Fapohunda, maintained that the Governor had directed the Ministry of Justice to propose a law on child protection rights and remove minors from abused environments.

He urged organized associations in the teaching profession to quit the silent approach on rape cases involving their members and adapt their methods of handling rape cases among their staffs.

Speaking on an ongoing rape case publicized on social media, Fapohunda disclosed that the Ministry of Justice had obtained a protection order for the girl. “The girl will be in the custody of the Government.”, he said.

He added that police will investigate everyone involved and mentioned in the case, including the victim’s mother, brother and the bar mentioned.

In his lecture titled reversing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on children, the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Oyebanji Filani said planning for the post-Covid era must commence now, and the pandemic is not the end of its kind.

Dr Filani urged the students to focus on their goals and believe in their dreams.

Vanguard News Nigeria