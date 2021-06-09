By Prince Osuagwu

Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc, EKEDC, Wednesday. assured that people living along Ibeju Lekki and Agbara industrial areas would soon experience improved electricity supply around Ibeju-Lekki.

This is as the Disco and the Niger Delta Power Holding Company, NDPHC, signed a bilateral agreement for the sale of up to 300MW of power from NDPHC’s power plants to customers in these areas within Eko Disco’s franchise areas.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, who hosted the signing of the agreement for these projects at Lagos House, Marina, commended the initiative by NDPHC and Eko Disco, and promised to monitor the implementation of the agreement.

The governor said the collaboration between NDPHC and Eko Disco will complement the current policies of the state government in economic and infrastructure development.

The partners said their target was to deliver safe, reliable and steady supply of power to customers in the areas of collaboration.

The project will be structured to remove the commercial and technical inefficiencies in the Nigerian electricity market and will mobilise significant capital investment in transmission/distribution infrastructure and metering technology.

CEO NDPHC, Mr. Chiedu Ugbo, said: “The operators in the industry have had to innovate or go out of business.

“It is in this regard that NDPHC is blazing the trail in structuring deals that are solving many of the industry-wide challenges affecting businesses.

“NDPHC holds a portfolio of 10 power plants with aggregate installed capacity of more than 4,000MW and growing source alternative means to sell and ensure dispatch of stranded power generation capacity and explore innovative ways to unlock investment in infrastructure for improved supply to customers.”

Also, MD of Eko Disco, Engr. Adeoye Fadeyibi said that the partnership aligns with the efforts of his company to bridge the metering gap and improve the quality of electricity supply to customers.

He appreciated customers for their continued support for the Company in its quest to continue to empower the quality of lives of all stakeholders.

The agreement between NDPHC and Eko Disco is the latest milestone in NDPHC’s ambitious programme to tackle the industry-wide challenges in the Nigerian power sector.

These challenges have resulted in the inability of the operators in the industry to fulfil their investment and industry payment obligations, and a continuing low access to reliable power for industry, businesses and homes.

Vanguard News Nigeria