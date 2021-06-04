



By Ozioruva Aliu



BENIN CITY – THE paramount ruler of Igarra/Akuku Clan in Akoko-Edo local government area, HRH Oba Adeche Saiki II has lauded the victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State at the Supreme Court which dismissed the allegation of forgery against him.



A congratulatory letter titled “Congratulation to an icon” personally signed by him, the Otaru of Igarra said; “I congratulate you on your resounding victory at the Supreme Court.



READ ALSOSupreme Court verdict: Our victory is freedom for Edo people, end to godfatherism – Obaseki



“My resolve to stand by you has come to fruition as I join the good people of Edo State to celebrate your victory.

“Your overwhelming victory connotes that you have always distinguished yourself as a hardworking, enterprising and a rallying point for others in Edo state and beyond.



“We pray God Almighty to grant you good health, strength and requisite enablement to further accomplish your exemplary service to humanity”