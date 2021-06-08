By Chinedu Adonu

The Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority, ECTDA, has warned the owner of a piggery farm and illegal structures at Eva Valley, Enugu North Local Government Area of the state to remove it or risk being demolished by the agency.

The agency lamented the hazardous implications of the piggery farm to the residents, stressing that such farm should not be in a residential area.

It also condemned the excavation of a hill which the agency said would cause erosion on an asphalted road, adding that the excavation would cause mud sliding in the area.

Briefing newsmen who visited the site with ECTDA and Enugu State health officials, a town planning officer working with the agency, Mr Chinedu Agbo disclosed that what the developer, Mr Okey Ezeike excavated from the hill has caused environmental hazard.

He warned that the agency would stop at nothing in demolishing the illegal structure since they have served him all necessary documents and he continued developing the site.

“We are here because of this development that is going on here. The development has caused environmental hazard. What they excavated from the hill has already covered the drainage and it will lead to flooding which in no distance time will cause erosion on the road. The entire road will be washed away by erosion in no distance time if allowed to continue building the illegal structure.

“Another issue is that they excavated the foot of the hill and will lead to land sliding. We have been here before now to issue stop work order, violation order and the developer, Mr Okey Ezeike remains adamant to the orders and continued developing the site. We are here for the public to see it, so that when we start demolishing the illegal structure the public will not call us bad names.

“We only demolish illegal structures. The next action as we have served him all the necessary documents and he continued developing the structure is demolition of the structure”, He warned.

While calling for the removal of the piggery farm from the residential area, he disclosed that the effluent being discharged from the piggery farm has health implications.

“The piggery farm is situated in a residential area and the effluent being discharged from the farm is not good to health. Piggery farm is supposed to be at the out skirt or designated area. We have marked the piggery farm for removal and be located to a designated area and if he persist to remove it, will be demolished”, He said.

When contacted the owner of the site and piggery farm, Mr Okey Ezeike accused the chairman of ECTDA, Dr. Josef Onoh, of attacking him politically. He said that he contacted Onoh before he started excavating the hill and he gave him go ahead order.

“What ken is doing is political. I don’t know his problem. Before I started work there I met him, took him there and he told me to go ahead. The site is opposite his fence. After excavation, I saw his men and they told me to stop work and I stopped working on the site since February. I have not done anything there since they served me papers. Now he want to demolish my piggery farm which is the only source of my income,” Ezike narrated.