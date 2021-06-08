The board of West African Youth Council (WAYC) has confirmed the appointed of Noah Ibrahim as its Youth Ambassador, for his numerous contribution to growth in society. WAYC was formed in 2014 as a regional youth organization to integrate youths for the overall socio-economic development of the Continent.

Noah Ibrahim is the Chief Executive Officer of Novarick Homes and Properties, a fast-growing real estate development company based in Lagos, Nigeria. His company is also committed to providing affordable and eco-friendly housing while creating an immersive green environment within the region.

Young people will remain a tremendous resource to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS),as more than 64% of its population are under the age of 24. However, WAYC is positioned to harness the potentials of its youths and mobilize the active force to achieve a well-rounded social, cultural and economic integration.

During an interview with the West Africa Youth Ambassador, Noah Ibrahim said, “This recognition will encourage me to do more in the area of fostering peace, unity, collaboration and developing new innovation for the benefit of the entire West African States and the Continent as a whole.”

In a letter signed by the President, ECOWAS Youth Council, Ambassador Emmanuel S. William noted that the appointment is not unconnected with his laudable antecedents of dedication, hard work and diligence in the area of service to humanity. He also praised Ibrahim’s work as an advocate and relentless crusader of promoting entrepreneurship for African youths.

Furthermore, the organization’s main objective is to raise the awareness of young people, create a framework for intercultural dialogue, support the diversity of ideas and work with key inter-governmental institutions like the African Union Commission, United Nations, Commonwealth and Agence de FranCais amongst others.

The West African Youth Council which is headquartered in Cape Verde, has made a lot of monumental gains and achievements by promoting peace, security, justice and development to unite the region. It also provides a free platform for youth’s participation in politics, socio-economic activities and governance in West Africa.