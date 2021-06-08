Gen. Obi Umahi(retd)

*He must have been tired, embarrassed, says ADF

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The former Chairman of South-East Security Committee, Gen. Obi Umahi(retd) has said that he decided to resign because the South-East governors didn’t provide the Committee with the enabling environment to succeed.

Umahi said this much to Vanguard in a telephone conversation, calling on the governors to put machineries in place for the funding of the South-East security outfit code named ‘EbubeAgu’.

He argued that as a professional, to enable him carry out his assignment certain requirements were supposed to have been met by the governors.

His words: “No enabling environment was provided by the South-East governors. As a professional in the area of security, there are certain requirements that were needed, but were not in place.

“I will advise them to fund “Ebubeagu” as the security outfit for the region.”

Poverty of leadership in South-East — ADF

Meanwhile, Alaigbo Development Foundation, ADF, has blamed the resignation of General Umahi on the administrative incompetence of the governors in the South-East region of the country.

In a statement by the Chairman, Media and Publicity Bureau, Chief Abia Onyike, ADF said: “The Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF), after a review of the recent resignation of Gen. Obi Umahi, the Chairman of the Security Advisory Committee, created by the South-East Governors Forum, wishes to make the following statements:

“That the resignation by Gen. Umahi has exposed the poverty of leadership in the South-East Governors Forum.

“The resignation further shows that Gen. Umahi must have been tired and embarrassed by his brothers unending antics over the security issue in Igboland.

“This resignation has vindicated the position of the ADF President, Professor Uzodinma Nwala, who was the first to resign as a member of the Security Advisory Committee in August when he noticed the unpreparedness to implement the Ime-Obi Ohanaeze resolution of February 2020 to set up the regional security architecture.

“This development has sealed off expectations that the South-East governors can effectively brace up to the challenges of insecurity for the region.

“It also means that the people may have been abandoned to fend for themselves, since the so-called Ebubeagu Regional Security outfit which the governors claimed to have created only partially started in Ebonyi and yet to commence in the other four South-East states.

“What is required now in Alaigbo is not a foreign-based security outfit, but one that is indigenous, and guided by the experience and wisdom of the stakeholders and patriotic elders in Alaigbo.

“Whoever says we don’t have such men in Alaigbo must have their heads medically examined.”

