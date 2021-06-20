Uriel Oputa

By Ayo Onikoyi

Former BBNaija Housemate and music artist, Uriel Oputa has called on people not to judge her by the kinds of dresses she wears, saying what she wears doesn’t define her or her personality.

She says, “If I post a bikini picture or even a video wearing shorts or so, don’t say Uriel is no longer a good girl. I’m a bloody woman.

“Even people who wear long skirts can be the most evil. If you judge people by their outward appearances then you are not exposed. I have learnt to live by my own experience, not by the expectations of others.”

She adds, “Don’t box me, I am not my clothes. Judge by deeds not by what the eyes feed on. I know some souls who wear long coats but to give 50 naira is a problem. Just be open-minded, love knows no garment.”

BBNaija Uriel got her break in 2017 when she was one of the Housemates that got into the Big Brother Naija House after several stints in the media and making music.

Vanguard News Nigeria