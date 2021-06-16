Chairman, Centre for Global Eco-Innovation (CGE) Nigeria/ACTUATE Team Lead, Prof Lawrence Ezemonye has urged farmers to adopt the use of digestates as a viable alternative to chemical fertilizers, adding that the technology remains a credible option for the management of waste in two West African countries, Ghana and Nigeria.

Ezemonye who was represented by Prof. Christopher Emokaro during the Stakeholders’ Engagement and Training Workshop for Small Holder Farmers that focus on resource recovery from waste, over the weekend, said that the main objective of ACTUATE is to construct working demonstrator anaerobic digestion facilities in both Ghana and Nigeria to process organic wastes, produce power and for the resulting digestate that will be used as a sustainable soil conditioner or fertilizer.

According to him, the ACTUATE (accelerating the adoption of circular sanitation demonstration systems for improved health outcomes) project is a translation of the ‘RECIRCULATE’ project which involves a deep engagement with researchers and research users in Sub-Saharan Africa through several GCRF-funded research and capacity-building projects.

During the workshop, he informed the participants that the ACTUATE project recognized the importance of farmers in the scheme of things and that the workshop was organised to inspire farmers to adopt the use of digestates as a viable alternative to chemical fertilizers.

“The Centre for Global Eco-innovation, University of Benin is in collaboration with Lancaster University, UK and the Global Challenges Research Fund (GCRF), the funders of the ACTUATE Project. Currently, one of the demonstrator bio digester is located in the Ugbowo Campus of the University of Benin.

“The training workshop is a fulfillment of one of the core mandates of the ACTUATE project to work with stakeholders in order to positively highlight the technology as a credible option for the management of waste, the environment, bio-energy and soil/food security and look to develop safer practices within the stakeholder groups,” Ezemonye said.

He also noted that the workshop brings to the fore, the importance of universities as strategic economic and development drivers in any region, adding that the workshop was the much-needed catalyst to stimulate the interest of the students in the bio-energy technology and the use of digestates.

The training workshop featured presentations by Mrs Valerie Ify Ofili Edosa, a Soil Scientist and a member of the UNIBEN ACTUATE Team on the Usage of Digestate by Farmers while Engr. Dr. Mike Ajieh, an AD Engineer in the UNIBEN ACTUATE Team made a presentation on the Process of Bio-digestion and Digestate Production.

Participants at the Stakeholders workshop include small holder farmers, and students from the Faculties of Agriculture and Engineering who unanimously agreed that digestates are viable substitutes for fertilizers and they also expressed the willingness to have the bioenergy technology deployed in their farms as a means of power generation, waste management and digestate production.