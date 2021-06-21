Dignitaries from various places have stormed Petroleum Training Institute, PTI, Effurun, Delta state, to witness the commissioning of American Society of Safety Professionals, Nigerian chapter E-Library.

The event which took place on 19 June, saw the likes of His Excellency, Deputy Governor of Delta State, Barr. Kingsley B. Otuaro, who inaugurated the e- library on behalf of the President, ASSP, Mrs. Mercy Omoifo lrefo.

Other dignitaries who graced the occasion include: Dr. Bamidele S. Oyetunde, rep. Chief Executive,  PTI; Mr. Amadugba, immediate past Commissioner, oil and gas, Delta State; Mr. Richard T. Obashe, Director,  library and information Technology, Mr. Brown A.Ukanefimoni,  Deputy Director, Public Affairs both of PTI.

