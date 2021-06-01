Dickson lauds Kingibe’s appointment, urges Buhari to lead constitutional amendment efforts

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says Buhari should address Nigerians’ loss of faith in his govt, consider envoy to Libya

Former Governor of Bayelsa State, Sen. Henry Seriake Dickson, has urged president Muhammadu Buhari to show similar leadership concern displayed in appointing Babagana Kingibe as envoy to lead Nigeria’s diplomatic efforts on Chad Basin by leading the ongoing efforts on constitutional amendments in the country.

Senator Dickson, who represents Bayelsa West, also urged President Buhari to address the feelings of alienation and loss of faith in his government by the majority of Nigerians, by supporting the constitutional amendments.

He gave the advise while appearing on the AIT program, Democracy Today.

The senator, who lauded the appointment of Kingibe as envoy to Chad, also urged Buhari to consider similar appointment to Libya too. He particularly urged that African countries, especially Nigeria, should not allow the western countries to continue pursuing their agenda of regime change in Libya which has, over the years, resulted to nations in the Sub Sahara region to suffer the consequences of instability, insecurity, fundamentalism and arm’s proliferation.

According to him, “I commended President Muhammadu Buhari on the appointment of Alhaji Babagana Kingibe, GCON, as special envoy on Chad basin region to lead Nigeria’s diplomatic efforts on the Chad Basin.

“I am of the view that in this assignment, particular emphasis should also be paid to Libya.

“Past leaders of Nigeria let Nigeria and Africa down when they allowed Western Nations to conspire and prosecute the agenda of regime change in Libya which has destroyed the country and has led to Nations like Nigeria and other nations in the Sub Sahara region to suffer the consequences of instability, insecurity, fundamentalism and arm’s proliferation that is now ravaging Nigeria and the entire Sahel.

“I call for support for Ambassador Kingibe’s efforts and his team.

“While this is a step in the right direction at the diplomatic level, I call for similar show of political leadership to urgently address the sense of alienation and loss of faith by Nigerians beginning with the south east.

“I again repeat my call for Presidential leadership in the ongoing efforts on constitutional amendment to create a stable and truly federal nigeria which will earn allegiance and loyalty of All Nigerians.”

