By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa has called on the federal government to dialogue with agitators across the country rather than employ the use of force.

Obasa who also condemned deployment of military to South-East argued that the use of the military in an attempt to quell agitations for secession would not yield the desired result since it is part of democracy for a people to speak out concerning how they are governed.

According to him, 22 years of unbroken democracy being enjoyed by Nigerians is worthy of celebration, however, and there are many things yet to be done after so long adding that these had led to the tension in the country.

During the debate on a motion about the 22 years of unbroken democracy in Nigeria raised by Setonji David, the Lagos Assembly lawmakers commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing an executive order granting autonomy to state legislatures and judiciary and for honouring the late MKO Abiola with the declaration of June 12 as democracy day.

Obasa explained that, the right to protest should not be taken away from Nigerians as long as such right is not taken for granted.

“There is no crime in seeking for separate nations within an existing nation,” he said as he mentioned some countries where the citizens have called for disintegration.

“Those representing the people through the ideology of social contract must listen to the people,” he said urging the government to engage the groups and calling on the National Assembly members to go beyond weeping on the floor of the House and truly rejig the constitution.

The House observed a minute silence in honour of the late MKO Abiola and all those who lost their lives in the course of the struggle for democracy.

Earlier in his contribution, Rotimi Olowo described the current constitution as fraud.

“This 1999 constitution amended so many times can no longer be embellished. It is fraud,” he said as he called for the semblance of regionalism where the interest of the minority is taken care of.

Also, Gbolahan Yishawu suggested an overhaul of the constitution while noting that some items on the exclusive list be devolved.

On his part, Hon. Bisi Yusuff noted that Nigeria’s democracy is not a true reflection of the will of the people adding that the constitution was promulgated through a decree.

Other lawmakers who spoke concerning the motion were Tobun Abiodun, who complained that states are not allowed to manage their resources.

