By Dennis Agbo

The Speaker Enugu State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Edward Ubosi has express worry over the spate of completed and abandoned Federal government projects in Enugu State especially the multi-million naira Digital Bridge Institute and over one hundred units of housing estate all in Enugu East Local Government Area and Dam across the state

Chief Ubosi who expressed the worry in a statement in Enugu noted that some of the completed projects would turn to economic waste if urgent steps were not taking.

He appealed to the Federal ministry Communication and Digital Economy to put to use the Digital Bridge Institute and possible allocation of housing estate in Ugwuogo axis Enugu East local council to avoid being use for hide out for criminals.

The speaker lamented that the institute had been completed many years ago, with all the state of arts facilities, and wondered why such an important institute would not be put to use after completion thereby defeating the dreams of the youths in accessing the desired ICT training.

He commended the federal government for siting the project but express sadness on the level of dilapidation as a result of not using the institute.

Ubosi said that the edifice had been left at the mercy of people to protect from bush burning while the electrical installations and physical structure are fast deteriorating and losing its esthetic.

He appealed to the ministry of Communication and Digital Economy to put all the necessary mechanism in motion with a view to activating the institute and that of Ministry of Housing to allocate all completed housing projects to address housing deficits in Enugu State.

He equally called on the ministry of Water Resources to complete all dam projects in Enugu state that has lingered for decades especially Adada Dam to boost food production and encourage youths in Agriculture.