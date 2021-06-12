He thanked them for their support and prayers in the last two years at all levels, as the main reason for the success recorded by him.

Hon. Omolafe in a statement signed by him on Friday, described the 22 years of uninterrupted democracy in Nigeria as one of the best things to happen to Nigeria, since1960.

He said that though, there were some challenges such as insecurity experienced presently in the country, but with time and proper intelligence by security agencies, better days are ahead.

‘Against all odds, we have identified with our people through life touching programmes. Within the next few weeks, the health centre we are constructing at Omoniyi Estate in Akure South local government will be ready for commissioning with state of the art equipments and ambulance services.

‘In a matter of weeks, the whole world would witness the mother of all constituency briefings and uncommon Empowerment programme here in Akure

Honouable Adedayo Omolafe called on all Nigerians and all political office holders to be challenged by the sacrifice of our heroes past and to use the occasion of June 12 to rededicate themselves to the ethics of unity, peace and progress upon which our nation was founded.