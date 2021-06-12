By Bashir Bello, KANO

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has on Saturday dropped hint of the resolve of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, Afenifere and Middle Belt Association to opt for the oneness of Nigeria.

Ganduje made this known during the celebration of Democracy Day and while receiving decampees from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Kwankwasiyya faction and other parties to the ruling party, All Progressive Congress, APC in Kano.

The Governor also called on the mouthpiece of the regions to hasten a process of organising a national summit for national integration for the development of the country.

In his words: “I will like to use this opportunity to appreciate and congratulate the Ohaneze Ndigbo, Arewa Consultative Forum, Afenifere and Middle Belt Association for their resolve to opt for the oneness of Nigeria.

“I will like you to take your aspirations to the next level. I urge you to come together to hold an important meeting to consider the issues of diversity, our differences and similarities. And consider converting our differences which has caused us a number of challenges into opportunities for the development of Nigeria. It is important and vital.

“Our diversity is a gift from God, a source of strength and therefore we should convert it to unity and opportunities so we can take Nigeria to the next level,” he said.

On President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to make June 12 democracy day, Ganduje said, “this signifies a national reconciliation pertaining to the griviances on June 12.”

Representing the National Chairman of APC and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, APC stalwart, Faruq Adamu Aliyu, who supported the governor in accepting, into APC fold, all the decampees, called on all party members to remain focused and steadfast in making the party wax stronger.

Meanwhile a decampee, Salihu Takai told party supporters to shun politics of bitterness as the 2023 general elections draw nearer.