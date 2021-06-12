By Bashir Bello, KANO

The Member Representing Albasu, Ajingi and Gaya Federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Abdullahi Mahmu Gaya has assured the people of his constituency that more dividend of democracy will come their way soon.

This was as Gaya said interventions he so far carried out in his constituency were tips of the iceberg noting that they should expect more dividend of democracy.

He made this known in a statement made available to newsmen to commemorate the June 12 Democracy Day celebration.

The lawmaker said within his six years of stewardship he has uphold the principles of justice, fairness, equitable distribution of dividends of democracy with equal transformation and sustainable developments across the constituency – Albasu, Ajingi and Gaya local government areas.

“Let me assure you that within the remaining two year left before 2023 general election, you will witness more dividends of democracy through the provision of more economic empowerments and developmental projects for all.

“Let me use this opportunity to reiterate my commitment to you that the best of me will still continue to come to you all. My current achievements in office are just a tips of the iceberg as I will continue to do my best.

“As we mark another Democracy Day in the history of our dear country, let us reflect the achievements recorded within last six years despite the country facing insecurity and economic challenges but with collectives responsibilities the nation will overcoming all its challenge.

“I also felicitate Democracy Day with Speakers Femi Gbajabiamila, house leaders, Governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and the peoples of his constituency and pray for more Allah’s blessing, ease Kano and the country at large from more insecurity which has bedeviling the federation and also called on people to be more vigilant and conscious of the security of their environment, need to report any suspicious movement to the security agencies.

“I urged Nigerians to pray fervently for an end to the senseless killings and kidnapping occurring in some states of the federation,” Gaya however stated.