By Festus Ahon, ASABA

RECTOR of the Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area, Prof. Emmanuel Ogujor, Monday, told students who were yet to pay up the mandatory school service charge to do so to enable them to access the last session results and sit for the ongoing examinations.

Ogujor who stated this while briefing newsmen on the state of the Polytechnic and aborted protest by some students threatening to disrupt the first semester examination which kicked off Monday, yesterday, said “the management position is to ensure that the tradition that allows people go through the system without payment ceases”.

Flanked by his Deputy Dr. Felix Egboro and Bursar, Mr. Lucas Omonigho, the Rector explained that the planned protest was against management’s refusal to allow the said students access to their results until payments for last session were made.

He said: “Many of the students have not paid their service charges. They have been escaping. But what we did this year is, before the results are brought here, they are taken to Bursary to confirm those that have paid the charges.

“So it is those that are confirmed that the academic board will consider their results and release. For those who have not paid the service charges, we would not release their results. So if you want to see your result, go and pay the service charges.

“Now that group, they are going to write exams now, they have not paid last session, they have not paid this session and they want us to release that result for them so that they can write this exam again. That is the major issue”.

He listed some achievements recorded since assumption of office in 2017, to include reduction of examination period for both Regular 1 and Regular 2 (part time) students to three, instead of six weeks, leading to reduction in security cost, as well as drop in the level of malpractice and impersonation during examinations.

“Other achievements are the introduction of a student work study scheme for indigent students which is part of the entrepreneurship idea of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, a more efficient education portal to ease payment of charges, the construction of 3,000 capacity auditorium which is 95 percent completed and a table water factory.”

Charging students not to give room to distractions such as unproductive use of phones, unending partying, he said “there is no short cut to success. You must sit down and open your book. You must take your lectures, go for your lab and workshops. You must also, take notes”.