Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta ZState

*There’ll be no imposition – Esiso, state PDP chairman

Emma Amaize and Paul Olayemi

FORMER Minister of State for Education, Education and governorship aspirant in Delta State, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, weekend, said he had no doubt that the next governor of the state would come from Delta Central Senatorial District (Urhobo).

The state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, inoffensively declared, last month, that there for no formal agreement on rotation of governorship, which sparked debate across the oil-rich state.

Gbagi, who spoke during his consultation visit to the Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state, Olorogun Kingsley Edison, at Sapele, asserted that the responsibility of the Delta Central senatorial district (Urhobo) was to seek understanding and collaborate with the people of Delta North and Delta South senatorial districts and the different ethnic groups.

His words: “There had been in the recent past some agitations, some comments, we as people from Central even though governorship will come to us in the Central in 2023 without doubt, it is our responsibility to partner with all the tribes and all the three senatorial districts.”

” To make comments that will infuriate or bring agitation to the polity of the state makes no meaning, I am a founding member of the PDP in the state and if I say it, I am saying it authoritatively and when that time comes, the boys shall be separated the from the men, ” he said

The industrialist revealed that one of the reasons he decided to contest as governor of the state come 2023 was because Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa , was a sincere man who has always kept to his words.

“For the first time since 1999 until date we have a governor whose word is like a word from God, I have had occasions to meet with all the governors in Delta state since 1999 till date, I say it without mincing words that Okowa is honest, which is the reason why you see that I am prepared, I trust that at the appropriate time, the governor will be straightforward in his dealings because the governor means well for the people of the state.”

Gbagi said as the oldest member of the party seeking to run for its governorship ticket, ”I have washed my hands clean and gotten a lot of machinery in place and to assure you, I am prepared for this onslaught in 2023.”

“What I did first as I intend to partnership with youths was to carry out a youth movement across the entire state, today I have a data base of what it takes to win election in the state

Gbagi, born in Sapele, pleaded with PDP leaders and faithful to work with Esiso and the Delta state governor to build a stronger PDP because the youths would decide at the appropriate time.

Olorogun Esiso, responding, said: “Olorogun Gbagi has the right to aspire so is everyone too, I want to say it is very worthy of you to aspire to that exalted office, as chairman PDP Delta, I can tell you that come 2023 there will be no imposition, the governorship candidate of PDP and other positions will selected through a very free and a very fair process in what you know as primaries”

He emphatically declared he had no support for Gbagi and any other aspirant and there would be no imposition of flag bearer, saying: ” Gbagi should start talking to Deltans, he should know that he has other brothers and sisters who are also aspiring for that position. In PDP we are a huge family so anyone that finally emerged from the primaries, that is who I will support.”