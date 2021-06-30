By Olayinka Ajayi

Governor Abdulai Sule of of Nasarawa State, on Wednesday, insisted that the All Progressive Congress, APC’s strategy of shopping for major opposition leaders ahead of the 2023 election had been successful.

Speaking in a monitored programme on Channels Television, Governor Sule described the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as a weak party that would lose relevance before 2023.

According to the Nasarawa governor: “We are trying to be much stronger and I think that’s what politics is all about.

“And the only way we can be stronger is to get the right people together with the leaders of the opposition.

“All the leaders of the opposition are seeing the very good work the President is doing.

“So the managers of the caretaker committee are doing a very wonderful job shopping. God so kind, they have been very successful.”

Governor further added that “PDP has always been weak since President Buhari came into power.

“All we are seeing is that they are becoming weaker and weaker in all the states. So they are already weak, the only thing is for them to get weaker.”

However, responding to Governor Sule’s summation, spokesman of PDP, Kola Ologbodiyan, insisted that his party is very stable.

He said: “PDP is very stable because they (APC) don’t have our experience.

“As we speak, we have our structures in the 36 states and 774 local governments as well as over 2000 wards. So fortunately for the PDP, we do not suffer any ailment politically.

“You listed governors that defected, you said we lost the governor of Zamfara, Ebonyi, and the Cross-River decamped.

“What about the people that voted these governors, did they decamp? Did we lose the people that voted them into office?

“The fact is that the Presidency and the leaders of the APC are going about intimidating the governors elected on the platform of the PDP.

“They are sending in security agents to go investigate these governors and later go on social media and on the pages of newspaper that Zamfara governor is leaving, Ebonyi governor has decamped.

“We understand the mind game that they are playing, but we are confident in the people of Nigeria.

“Nigerians have been known to have suffered untold hardships and are determined to choose the leader of their own.

“They also know that APC is not structured and that APC is a mere vehicle that was used to hijack power. So we are saying the power resides with the people.”

Vanguard News Nigeria