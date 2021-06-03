—l remain in ZLP, more concerned about how to pull the nation back from the brinks

Dayo Johnson Akure

Against the rumoured defection plan of the immediate past governor of Ondo state, Dr Olusegun Mimiko to the ruling All Progressive Congress, he has said that partisan consideration was the least of his concerns now.

A statement issued in Akure by his Special Assistant on Media, Paul John Akinduro said the supposed plan to defect to the ruling party was a ruse.

Recall that the alleged plan by Mimiko to move to the APC was reported in many newspapers online edition on Wednesday.

Mimiko who described the report as a piece of fake news noted that he was more concerned about how to pull the nation back from the brinks, and not some rumoured defection into another party.

The statement said ” ln a situation where the nation is tottering on the precipice as a result of widespread insecurity, he was more concerned about how to pull the nation back from the brinks, and not some rumoured defection into another party.

“Dr. Mimiko has been in Abuja in the past one week or so, the statement continues, “to attend some events, including the meeting of some NGOs with ethnic-nationality leaders, all hinged on heartfelt concern for the deepening insecurity in the land; and how to fashion out workable solutions, especially through the plank of restructuring.

“He, within the days of his stay in Abuja, actively participated in the programme tagged ‘Nigeria’s 2023 Presidential Transition Inter-Etnic Peace Dialogue,’ held at the Trancorp Hilton, Abuja, on Monday, and the 71st Birthday Celebration and Book Presentation of his party stalwart and friend, Honourable Iranola Joseph Akinlaja, held at the Shehu Yar’Adua Centre, on Tuesday, June 1st.

“It is noteworthy that at Hon Akinlaja’s book presentation, Dr Mimiko harped on the theme of security, by advising the President on the centrality of the security challenge to his legacy.

“He also had many informal meetings with Nigerians across ethnic, religious and political divide, on the need to find lasting, just and fair solutions to the orgy of violence and bloodletting across the country.

“No where was any mention made or discussion held on any possible defection to any party.

Akinduro said that ” Dr. Mimiko remains in the Zenith Labour Party and his hope has been a collaboration of left leaning political groups to offer a real ideologically driven alternative in the nation’s political process.

Vanguard News Nigeria