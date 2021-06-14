By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

At least 37 people have died from cholera-related diseases since the outbreak of cholera was declared in Bauchi state last month.

According to the Executive Chairman of the Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BASPHCDA), Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, Bauchi state, to date, has recorded a total of 1,799 cholera cases.

Dr. Mohammed said that Alkaleri, Bauchi, Darazo, Dass, Ganjuwa and Giade, Jama’are, Kirfi; Misau, Ningi, Shira, Tafawa Balewa, Toro, Warji and Zaki are the areas affected by the disease in the state.

However, Mohammed, said that already, the state government in collaboration with some international donor agencies which have embarked on the construction of a 100-bed capacity Cholera Treatment Centre (CTC) at the Specialist Hospital to take care of the victims.

He added that the government has directed that the treatment of the victims be done for free in order to augment the economic hardship facing the people, while assuring that all the required drugs for the treatment have been made available.

The Chairman appealed to residents of the state to keep their water and surroundings clean and report any suspected cholera case to the nearest health centre.

Recall that 20 people died from the disease out of 322 people that were affected when the outbreak was first reported.

